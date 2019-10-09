There's no one on the Iowa basketball team that knows Jordan Bohannon better than Ryan Kriener. They were long time AAU teammates and have been roommates the last couple of years at Iowa. The senior big man has seen his roommate struggle after hip surgery and now he's watching him start to get back on his feet and closer to playing. Kriener gives his prediction on if Bohannon will play this year and he also dishes some dirt on the new look being sported by his roommate.

