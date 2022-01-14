Kris Murray on his breakout game

Last year Kris Murray was in the shadows while his twin brother, Keegan, shined.

This season, Keegan has become a national star as the leading scorer in the country and Kris Murray has started to carve out his own path. But, he was still in the background.



On Thursday evening Kris Murray fully emerged out as a star in his own right. He posted a career high 29 points and 11 rebounds leading the Hawkeyes to a victory over Indiana. Following the victory, Kris spoke to the media about what went into his breakout performance, celebrating with his teammates after the game, and his big steal and dunk late in the game that may have sealed the victory.

