With Spencer Petras injured and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, Joe Labas will get the opportunity to make the first start of his college career. As he has ramped up his bowl prep, that has included some additions to the playbook designed to use his mobility.



Labas talks about what it has been like to prepare as the starter for the Hawkeyes, how Spencer Petras has helped him in the learning process, and his thoughts on Cade McNamara coming to the Iowa program in January.