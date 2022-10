Being the son of a former Buckeye player, Luke Lachey isn't a fan of Michigan. The Iowa tight end had the best game of his Hawkeye career on Saturday against the Wolverines, grabbing four passes for a career high 84 yards and a touchdown.



Lachey talks about his big game, the play where he almost busted away for a long run, and what he is seeing from opposing teams who are focused on stopping Sam LaPorta and how the field is opening up more for him.