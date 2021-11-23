LaPorta banged up, but ready to go on Friday

This time of the year every college football player is nursing more than their fair share of injuries. Sam LaPorta has certainly been battling a few of them in the past few weeks, leading to fewer snaps during game.

While the Iowa tight end declined to reveal the nature of what his current injuries are, he said that there's no doubt that he will be on the field on Friday afternoon in Lincoln to wrap up the regular season, and he hopes it will be a winning end to the regular season. LaPorta discusses the grind of the season and what he has seen from Nebraska on film.

