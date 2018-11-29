Playing at North Kansas City High School, Clyde Price has made quite a name for himself at running back, rushing for 3,002 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior this past season. But the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Price might project more on the defensive side of the ball in college and currently has interest from Iowa as a linebacker. This past week, he was able to visit Iowa City and learn more about the Hawkeyes.

“We saw the weight room and the trophies, and then walked down on the field for warm-ups and met with the coaches,” said Price. “We stayed on the field for when the players walked out too.”

The trip was Price’s first game day visit to Kinnick Stadium, which ended up being a 31-28 win for Iowa over Nebraska, but what stood out more to the Kansas City native was the atmosphere.

“The amount of love from the fans is what stood out to me,” Price said. “After the first quarter, when they wave at the kids in the hospital, it’s really heartwarming.”

“It’s a family atmosphere they have there,” he continued. “I love it. It’s a great place.”

Prior to the game on Friday, Price caught up with the Iowa coaching staff, who will be visiting him in Kansas City this week once the contact period opens up.

“I met the linebackers coach, the defensive line coach, and a lot off the assistants,” said Price. “We just talked football mostly.”

Currently holding scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Northern Iowa, Price hopes that his latest retake of the ACT will yield more opportunities, including one from Iowa potentially.

“They are just waiting on this test score to pull the trigger,” Price said. “I’ve taken the test twice and I’m just waiting on scores to come back.”