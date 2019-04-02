We know that position versatility is always important on the Iowa offensive line. It's also becoming a hallmark for the Hawkeye linebackers. Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace has always liked to tinker around with his players, but it's even more pronounced this spring, with linebacker working various positions. Kristian Welch, Nick Niemann, and Djimon Colbert discuss all the moving parts at linebacker, why the move to the 4-2-5 last year impacts the position, and what the potential loss of one of the spots means to the position group.

