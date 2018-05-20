This spring, Logan Lee has hit the camp circuit to not only face top level competition, but to improve as a player heading into this senior year. The 6-foot-5 and 225 pound tight end from Orion, IL won WR/TE MVP honors on Sunday at Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Chicago, which likely means he will see a bump in his evaluation.

Prior to winning MVP honors, Lee talked at length about his work this summer on the camp circuit, the relationship he has built with the other members of Iowa's 2019 recruiting class and the Hawkeye coaches, and being a recruiter for other prospects in the class.

