Linderbaum and Goodson named Athlon Preseason All-Americans

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson and junior center Tyler Linderbaum have been named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams.

Linderbaum was named a first team selection, and Goodson was named a fourth team selection. Linderbaum was a third team selection last year.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 289-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

Goodson (5-10, 200) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in 2020 after leading Iowa’s rushing attack with 143 carries for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards in his first college season.

Fans can request football season tickets by visiting Hawkeyesports.com/Tickets. Fight for Iowa mobile passes, mini plan ticket packages, and UI student tickets are currently on sale. Single game ticket sales to the general public will begin Thursday, July 15. University of Iowa faculty/staff should contact the University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office for season tickets. The UI Athletics Ticket Office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

All tickets in 2021 will be mobile. Fans may access tickets via the Hawkeye Sports App, a link via email, or account login at Hawkeyesports.com/myaccount. These tickets are optimized for display on your smartphone device and should not be printed. Fans can review additional information on mobile tickets by visiting Hawkeyesports.com/mobiletickets.