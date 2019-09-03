If you watched the play from Tyler Linderbaum on Saturday, it was hard to tell that one year ago he was playing in his first game at defensive tackle. Linderbaum has made a seamless transition to the center position and his unique skill set showed at various times during the win over the RedHawks. He discusses his first start and what the film session was like with Coach Tim Polasek, his relationship with potential new starter Kyler Schott, and why being a former wrestler helps when playing offensive line.

