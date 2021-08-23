Linderbaum named AP Preseason All-American

MORE: AP Preseason All-American Team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was a second-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele, and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by Athlon Sports. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, the Rimington Trophy Watch List, and the Outland Trophy Watch List.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana.