Linderbaum on his Iowa future
For Tyler Linderbaum, senior day is for the seniors. While the junior All American center has not officially decided whether he is going to NFL after this season, he says he wouldn't go through the senior day ceremony because he's not a senior.
He discusses his thoughts on his future and how he is approaching his decision, if the offensive line had better chemistry while playing just the starters in the last game, and why he thinks the stretch play is struggling in recent games.