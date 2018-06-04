Last month, Class of 2020 defensive lineman Michael Lois picked up a scholarship offer during a visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 258-pound Wisconsin native was back in Iowa City where he turned in a standout performance at Iowa’s first camp of the year.

“The camp went very well,” said Lois. “It was a lot of hitting, which is what I like.”

“That was my second time at Iowa and I feel very welcomed there,” Lois continued. “I’m starting to develop a strong relationship with the coaches.”

“One of the key things they taught us was to keep as much separation as possible, being a defensive lineman, and to use your hands to keep the other guy off you,” Lois said. “I like the hard-nosed football they play and how they coach. The stability of the coaching staff says a lot about the program.”

Lois, who lined up at both defensive end and defensive tackle at Iowa’s camp, was singled out by Hawkeye offensive line commit Ezra Miller as one of the toughest guys to block on Sunday.

“Ezra is a big guy and determined too,” said Lois. “It would be awesome to be on the same team as him.”

In May, the Iowa coaching staff, led by lead recruiter Tim Polasek, did their homework on Lois, visiting Elkhorn High School in Wisconsin twice during the spring evaluation period. That eventually led to the scholarship offer, which was given to the Class of 2020 prospect in person on his visit last month.

“Three weeks ago, Coach Polasek came to my high school to see me, and then Coach Morgan and Coach Parker came to watch my weight lifting routine,” Lois said. “A week later, I went to Iowa for an unofficial visit to see the campus and facilities with Coach Barnes and also got to meet Coach Bell. Later, I met with Coach Ferentz in his office where he offered me a full scholarship. I was super excited and thankful for the opportunity.”

After making his second visit to Iowa, Lois said the biggest thing that stands out about the Hawkeyes is the coaching staff and how well they have treated him throughout the recruiting process.

“Just how nice and upfront the staff was,” said Lois. “They focus a lot about the team, which I like, knowing I can trust the guy next to me when I'm playing. My parents said when we left that they know I would be taken care of going there.”

“I could definitely see myself playing for Iowa,” Lois continued. “They're a great school with great people. I really enjoyed my time there and lookforward to coming back for another visit.”

Lois, who also has an offer from South Dakota State, will be attending Wisconsin’s camp next, which will be on June 15th.