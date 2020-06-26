HawkeyeReport - Long auction goes online in 2020

For the 23rd year in a row, the Chuck Long Charity Auction to benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities will take place.

This year, due to a date change, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, has forced Long and the event organizers to move the auction on-line in 2020.

Normally the event, which has raised nearly two million dollars in the first 22 years, would have taken place in early March. However, the former Iowa quarterback was the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL, so the event had been moved to the first weekend in May to coincide with the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s more of a challenge this year,” Angie Peterson said. “We know that so many people in the area want the best for the kids we serve. We get referrals from kids who are at the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City to Peoria. We don’t turn anyone away from our services, so that’s why this event is so important each and every year.”

The annual event, which usually takes place at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island, has raised over $125,000 in each of the past two years. With more children and families needing their services, it will be important to get as much financial support as possible on Saturday night.

“We have no idea how this is going to go and how much money we are going to be able to raise because this is just so new for us, doing this on-line, Peterson said. “We just hope our supporters will join us and continue to support a great event.”

So, how do you join in the fun?

Bidding is now open on-line for most of the auction items. You simply register and create an account and then start bidding on your favorite items.

Silent auction: https://qtego.net/qlink/ctcqc#silent-auction

There will be a live auction, also on-line, for the best items starting at 7 pm on Saturday night. You can play along on-line at the CTCQC facebook page. Chuck Long and Matt Randazzo will be going live during that time. Scroll down to the bottom of the auction page for the live auction items.

The live auction items will close up at 8 pm, while the rest of the silent auction items will continue to be open for bidding until 9 pm.

Some of the great items this year include several Hawkeye related items. Leading that list, a signed special edition Iowa helmet with Hayden Fry on the side and it’s also signed by Fry.

Coach Fry helmets: https://qtego.net/qlink/ctcqc#instabuy

There’s special edition AMP Iowa helmets, a very cool Chuck Long Iowa helmet, a signed helmet from George Kittle, a special tailgate opportunity with the Iowa football club, and much more.

Thank you for your continued support of a great cause that helps children and families in the Quad Cities.