Luke Gaffney walking on at Iowa

Linn-Mar defensive lineman Luke Gaffney has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

Gaffney chose Iowa over a full ride scholarship offer from Indiana State and a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa State.

"I’ve had a goal to be a Hawkeye ever since I was a kid," said Gaffney. "On top of that, the camps and visits I’ve been to were amazing from the culture to the coaches and facilities, so I knew it was the right choice."

As a senior, Gaffney finished with 66 tackles and 17 TFL this season for Linn-Mar. Also a standout wrestler, he placed fifth in Class 3A at 220 pounds last winter as a junior and seventh the year before as a sophomore. In track, Gaffney played seventh in Class 3A at state track, throwing 52' 9.5" as a junior.