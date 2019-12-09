A strong junior season by West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Matthew Mahoney has visited four colleges this fall and that includes a trip to Iowa City in November.

“The whole visit was awesome," said Mahoney. "I was really impressed with their facilities and of course the atmosphere in Kinnick. Their coaching staff is filled with great people.”

Mahoney, who caught 25 passes for 436 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, spent the day getting a better feel for the Iowa program and left with one portion of the trip that stood out most to him.

“Being down on the field for The Swarm," Mahoney said. "That was really cool. There was a ton of energy in the stadium and the noise was crazy.”

The day allowed Mahoney to continue developing relationships with the Hawkeye staff.

“I got to speak with Coach Niemann, Coach Southmayd, and Coach Barnes," he said. "It was good talking to them. They have a great coaching staff.”

Mahoney was able to garner attention from the Iowa coaches at the start of the fall season.

“I started receiving mail from them at the beginning of this football season and Coach Niemann connected with me about a month ago.”

The football program in Iowa City is one that has continued to catch the attention of Mahoney.

“I’m really impressed with what they do up there in terms of developing players," said Mahoney. "That really has stood out to me.”

Mahoney has been able to see a number of other schools up close on the visit trail as well.

“Yes, I’ve been on game day visits to Iowa State, Notre Dame, SMU, and Iowa," Mahoney said. "I was impressed by all of them.”

A few of the colleges have been showing Mahoney more attention than the others after he helped the Tigers make a run to the Class 4A title game in 2019.

“Iowa, Iowa State, and some FCS programs.”