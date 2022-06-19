Making the Case: Will it be Alabama or Iowa for Kadyn Proctor?

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor released his official visit schedule in late May with trips to Arkansas State, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State.

It was a curious group - especially with Iowa not on it - but the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout planned to move forward with those trips.

That was until Friday night when Proctor, some would say, came to his senses.

The five-star will now only focus on Alabama and Iowa in his recruitment. He’s been to both numerous times, both programs develop offensive tackles at an impressive clip and after fiddling with some other programs, Proctor is down to two serious finalists.

For Alabama, Proctor has taken trips there, he’s loved it and when the Crimson Tide coaching staff makes you a massive priority, really do they get left at the altar.

For Iowa, his former Southeast Polk teammate, five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, committed to the Hawkeyes last recruiting cycle, Iowa has recruited Proctor for years and it’s the in-state program that routinely develops players along the offensive line.

In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Proctor ending up.