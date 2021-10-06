Making the Case: Xavier Nwankpa

IOWA

It feels like Iowa's momentum with Nwankpa has picked up quite a bit of steam recently, so much so that you could almost say the Hawkeyes are now the favorite. This weekend, he will be making his official visit, which will mark his second game at Kinnick Stadium this season and fourth visit to campus overall this year. Iowa continues to sell the idea of being a home-state hero and playing in a market where he already has a brand, which is more important now than ever. Also, four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper, who was a 7-on-7 teammate this past summer, has entered the picture as he has a good relationship with Nwankpa and will also be on campus this weekend, as will high school teammate Kadyn Proctor. All of that, of course, is in addition to Iowa getting off to a great start this season with the No. 3-ranked team, led by their defense with a secondary that has the most interceptions in the country. - Blair Sanderson, HawkeyeReport.com

*****

OHIO STATE

For whatever reason, I get the feeling that many outside of Columbus believe the Buckeyes have slipped in Nwankpa’s recruitment over the last month. I don’t get that sense at all and in talking with those around the recruitment, and I believe the Buckeyes are still in a good position. Making the top three was the expectation for the Buckeyes staff and there was no reason heading into the announcement to ever doubt that. However, now things get cranked up an extra notch for the No. 1 safety in the country. The Buckeyes' staff is expected to get Nwankpa back on campus for what should be one of the best game-day environments of the year in Columbus for the matchup against Penn State. The other two schools here, Iowa and Notre Dame, certainly aren’t going down without a fight, and that’s what is going to make this one so much fun to track down the stretch. You can bet the Ohio State staff and the 2022 class are geared up for this heavyweight bout. - Eric Lammers, ScarletAndGrayReport.com

*****

NOTRE DAME

Iowa and Notre Dame offered Nwankpa nearly two years ago, dating back to the fall of 2019, and I believe those are the two lead schools for the elite talent at this point in time. The in-state pull for Nwankpa is strong, but Notre Dame’s pitch is very intriguing as well. Nwankpa has the opportunity to play a big role in Notre Dame’s defense as a true freshman, just like Kyle Hamilton did at safety in 2019, and he loves the blend of academics and athletics. The race is too close to call right now, and there’s much more movement that will take place before it comes decision time for Nwankpa. - Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com

*****

THE VERDICT