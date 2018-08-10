The starting spot at quarterback is all but locked up for the Hawkeyes, but there's an interesting battle for the backup position in the two deeps between a pair of young quarterbacks. The "veteran" of that group is redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell and he has an outgoing personality to go along with a strong arm. He dives back into his recruiting process, getting to know Ken O'Keefe, the hidden funny man that is Nate Stanley, and the competition at quarterback with Spencer Petras.

