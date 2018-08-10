Mansell competes at QB
The starting spot at quarterback is all but locked up for the Hawkeyes, but there's an interesting battle for the backup position in the two deeps between a pair of young quarterbacks. The "veteran" of that group is redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell and he has an outgoing personality to go along with a strong arm. He dives back into his recruiting process, getting to know Ken O'Keefe, the hidden funny man that is Nate Stanley, and the competition at quarterback with Spencer Petras.