In the world of college football, quarterbacks transferring are part of the fabric of the sport.

Generally only one quarterback plays, so if you are stuck down the depth chart and want to play, you are going to have to look elsewhere for playing time.

Following the 2014 season, Iowa saw Jake Rudock transfer after C.J. Beathard was named the starter moving forward and he ended up as a graduate transfer at Michigan, where he had a very solid senior season.

On Wednesday, another Iowa quarterback put himself into the transfer portal. According to ESPN.com’s Adam Rittenberg, Peyton Mansell has put his name in the portal and will be leaving the University of Iowa.