Mansell enters transfer portal
In the world of college football, quarterbacks transferring are part of the fabric of the sport.
Generally only one quarterback plays, so if you are stuck down the depth chart and want to play, you are going to have to look elsewhere for playing time.
Following the 2014 season, Iowa saw Jake Rudock transfer after C.J. Beathard was named the starter moving forward and he ended up as a graduate transfer at Michigan, where he had a very solid senior season.
On Wednesday, another Iowa quarterback put himself into the transfer portal. According to ESPN.com’s Adam Rittenberg, Peyton Mansell has put his name in the portal and will be leaving the University of Iowa.
#Iowa QB Peyton Mansell is in the transfer portal. Appeared in five games in 2018 but didn't play this past season.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 8, 2020
Mansell did not play this past season, but he did play in five games in the 2018 season. He completed 5-8 passes for 83 yards.
The news isn’t surprising given that Mansell would be a junior next season and he was clearly third on the Iowa depth chart this past season behind Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras. Given that Petras would be a sophomore next fall and the odds on favorite to win the job, if Mansell wanted to play, he would have to look elsewhere for that opportunity.
The impact for Iowa is that the quarterback room will become very thin this spring. The Hawkeyes will have only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster when spring ball gets underway in Petras and redshirt freshman Alex Padilla. Iowa also has a walk-on in Connor Kapisak on the roster, so the Hawkeyes will have three arms for spring ball.
Joining the Iowa roster in the fall will be four star quarterback Deuce Hogan. The Texas native will not be graduating early, so Hawkeye fans will have to wait to see him in uniform until fall camp.