Martin excels in Iowa's title run

“People are really focused on Caitlin and Monika all the time,” said Martin. “It opens up the floor for me a little bit…When I can get the ball and take it to the hoop, I do it.

However, this weekend at the Big Ten Tournament, Kate’s contributions were hard to miss, as she helped lead the Hawkeyes to a tournament title. She racked up 37 (12.3 ppg) points on 15/27 (55.6%) shooting, while also grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing 19 assists to just three turnovers.

“She is unnoticed on the floor, but her impact is amazing…She doesn’t care if she scores. She doesn’t care if she doesn’t score,” says Coach Lisa Bluder. “She just wants this team to win, and she will do whatever it takes for that to happen.”

Kate Martin’s contributions to the Iowa Women’s Basketball team go largely unnoticed to the casual observer of the team. In fact, Martin’s efforts go so unnoticed at times that Coach Lisa Bluder thanked me for bringing up her +/- rating in the Michigan game. She’s never the highest scorer, which means she rarely comes to the postgame press conferences, but she is one of the vocal leaders on the team.

In the quarterfinal against Northwestern, the Hawkeyes had just three scorers combine for 32 in the first half and needed someone to step up in the second half to relieve the pressure. That someone was Kate. She scored 15 second half points and Iowa pulled away for the 72-59 victory.

“Her level-headedness, her defense, she ran our offense to what we were trying to accomplish, she passed the ball well. Kate’s always been the glue and people overlook Kate,” said Bluder after the Northwestern win. “She holds this team together. She is our captain, our leader, somebody we look to and I’m really proud of Kate.”

Then in the championship against Indiana, she stepped up when the Hawkeyes needed it most. In the fourth quarter, Kate scored seven points and assisted two other baskets, as Iowa pulled off the 74-67 victory. Over the last four games, Lisa Bluder has gotten the “level-headed” play from Martin that she always talks about. She has 25 assists to just four turnovers, which is good for an impressive 6.25 assist-turnover ratio.

You could make an argument that Martin is playing the best basketball of her Hawkeye career, at a time where the Hawkeyes really need it. She has come a long way after suffering an ACL tear during her freshman season, where she says she learned a lot.

“When I tore my ACL, I asked myself a lot, ‘Why did this happen to me?’...But, looking back on it, I’m really happy that it did, and it taught me a lot, and it taught me about how to be a good teammate first before a good player,” said Martin in an article by the Daily Iowan last season.

That time off the court paid off, as she is now a team captain and veteran leader on the team.

“She’s the person that cares for everybody, looks after everybody,” says Bluder. “She’s the one that works extremely hard. I am so happy for her because I thought she played so well in this tournament…She went through an ACL tear her freshman year and battling back from that, it’s just nice to see Kate playing her best basketball right now.”

As the Hawkeyes prepare for and start play in the NCAA Tournament, they will need Kate Martin’s leadership and calming presence to help lead them to a deep tournament run.