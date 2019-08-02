After attending Iowa’s camp in June, Class of 2021 wide receiver Mason Pierre-Antoine was invited back to a campus to for the Hawkeye Tailgater last weekend. For the 6-foot-1, 172-pound Illinois native, it was an opportunity to learn more about the Iowa football program and its culture.



“My visit to Iowa was off the chain,” said Pierre-Antoine. “I had a great time looking at all the facilities like the weight room, the stadium, and the academic hall. The food was really good too.”

The visit also gave Pierre-Antoine a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff, including lead recruiter Seth Wallace and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who worked with him at camp on June 16.

“The best part of the visit was getting to talk one on one with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland,” Pierre-Antoine said. “He broke it down for me and showed me that Iowa is a great place with a lot of history. They get you ready for the next level if that’s what you want to do.”

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Pierre-Antoine said he had a better appreciation for how Iowa does things and hopes to return to Kinnick Stadium for a game this fall.

“I really like the school,” said Pierre Antoine. “I look forward to visiting the campus again in the future.”

Pierre-Antoine, who attends Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, IL, is still looking for his first scholarship offer, but has early interest throughout the Midwest.

“Right after my visit to Iowa I received a DM from Iowa State,” said Pierre-Antoine. “So it’s Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Iowa, and now Iowa State.”

With the calendar turning to August, the Class of 2021 prospect is turning all of his focus back to football and his upcoming junior season.

“Next up is Lincoln-Way East football,” Pierre-Antoine said. “We have doubles starting in two week, so it’s time to grind.”