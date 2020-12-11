HawkeyeReport - Max White discusses his decision

Despite having opportunities with rival programs, Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White felt most comfortable with walking on at the University of Iowa. Find out more about why he picked the Hawkeyes in this update.

Q: Why did you choose Iowa?

WHITE: I picked Iowa because I knew a lot of the coaching staff and I knew that those were guys that could lead me in the right direction, not just on the field but in everything else.

Q: How important were the Iowa coaches in your decision?

WHITE: The coaches were very important because I knew if I wanted to succeed, I would need to be around good people who I knew wanted the best for me.

Q: What was the reaction from the Iowa staff when you committed?

WHITE: They were pretty excited. A lot of them reached out right away and were happy that I was joining up and were ready to get to work.

Q: What position are you going to start out at?

WHITE: I'm going to start out at running back, but I could end up at a couple different positions.

Q: What was the toughest part of the recruiting process?

WHITE: The toughest part was having my whole spring, summer and fall gameday visits and camps taken away since that is such a crucial part for someone like me, who everyone wants to see in camp.

Q: When Iowa offered you the preferred walk-on opportunity, did you know that was what you wanted or was there some debate before deciding?

WHITE: When Iowa offered me the preferred walk-on, I had a strong feeling that's what I wanted, but I was still deciding between Iowa and Iowa State.

Q: What do you feel separates you from your peers to have the college opportunities that you received?

WHITE: I think what separates me from my peers is my work ethic and the fact that I'm constantly trying to get better.

Q: Growing up, did you often visit Iowa for games and how did you follow them?

WHITE: Growing up I barely went to any Iowa games, but when I did it was some of the greatest memories of my childhood.

Q: What will it be like to live that dream this fall and suit up for Iowa?

WHITE: I can't even imagine what it's going to be like suiting up and actually being a Hawkeye.

Q: Did you have favorite Hawkeyes you grew up following?

WHITE: I don't think I ever just liked one guy. I always just liked the Hawkeyes as a team.

Q: What are your sporting and workout plans heading into the winter and as you get ready for the college level?

WHITE: I plan to lift a lot, and do football workouts, as well as basketball track and hopefully baseball.

Q: Did distance play a factor in your decision at all?

WHITE: Distance didn't play much of a factor, but it is convenient that the University of Iowa is only 30 minutes away.‪

Q: Which coaches did you hear from the most during the recruiting process?

WHITE: I mostly heard from Brian Ferentz and Tyler Barnes.

Q: How do you feel about Iowa's season this fall?

WHITE: I think Iowa is having a very good season, especially considering the COVID circumstances.

Q: What are your thoughts on Iowa's recruiting class in 2021?

WHITE: The 2021 recruiting class is loaded and it feels like a culture I want to be a part of.

Playing quarterback at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, White finished the season with 1,400 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the ground along with 554 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air in eight games this fall.

See highlights from White's senior year in the video below.