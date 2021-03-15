HawkeyeReport - McCaffery signs extension with Iowa

University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has signed a four-year extension to his current contract. The agreement was announced today by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.

McCaffery is now signed through the 2027-28 competitive season. His base salary remains unchanged for the next two seasons, however there is a longevity bonus at the end of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. His annual salary will increase each of the last five years. If 25 percent or more of a season is not able to be played (pandemic), the base salary will be reduced by 10 percent.

“I am excited to announce the extension of Fran’s contract,” said Barta. “He’s earned it. He’s built a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build for years to come. We originally planned to provide the extension at the end of last season, but paused due to the pandemic. I’ve appreciated Fran’s patience through it all.

“To say Fran, Margaret, and the McCaffery Family have embraced Iowa and Hawkeye Athletics is certainly an understatement. They have been actively involved across the state and within the local community in so many ways over the past decade. It is truly a family affair.”

McCaffery has guided the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes to a 21-8 regular season record and a third-place finish in the Big Ten with a 14-6 league mark in 2020-21. Iowa has been ranked inside the Top 15 of the Associated Press Poll every week this season, including No. 5 on March 9. He has guided Iowa to first-division finishes in eight of the last nine seasons and 20 wins or more in seven of the last nine seasons. McCaffery will coach the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last seven completed seasons. He is Iowa’s second all-time winningest coach with 215 overall wins and 103 Big Ten victories.

McCaffery continues to create interest with recruits on a national level due to his tireless work ethic. He recruited and coached two-time Sporting News National Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year, Luka Garza. He has coached a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in five of the last seven seasons (Devyn Marble, 2014; Aaron White, 2015; Jarrod Uthoff, 2016; Peter Jok, 2017; and Luka Garza, 2020-21), the most over a seven-year span since 1956-62.

“I am grateful to Gary Barta and President Bruce Harreld for their continued support,” said McCaffery. “It truly is an honor to represent the University of Iowa and coach the tremendous young men in our program. I am proud of what our team accomplished during the regular season, and we are eager to compete for a national championship this month.”

Second-seeded Iowa (21-8) will begin NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against No. 15 seed Grand Canyon (17-6). Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 5:25 p.m. (CT) at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will be televised nationally on TBS.