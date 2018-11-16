HawkeyeReport.com

With one of his top bench players sidelined, Fran McCaffery had to dig a little deeper into his reserves, particularly in the first half, as Iowa defeated Oregon in the 2K Classic. McCaffery discusses the contribution of walk-on Riley Till, how his team was able to handle the Duck pressure, and much more.



Q: Can you talk about the last six minutes of the first half when you had four of your five starters on the bench and had to ride with that second unit?

McCAFFERY: I am really proud of Riley Till in that situation. I thought he played extremely well. We were down Cordell, so I told him yesterday that you are #10 now, so you are going to be in there. He really fought defensively and is always in the right place.

That unit really had to get us home with a lead. We had an 11 point lead for a reason and we went to our bench and had four of our five starters with two. I could have put one or two back in. I typically don’t do that and that’s because I have confidence in that next unit. Here we are on a big stage against a ranked team and they performed extremely well.

Q: Considering where you guys were coming in as far as trying to prove yourself, how big was this win for your team to be able to be playing for the title tomorrow night?

McCAFFERY: We worked really hard as soon as the season ended. It’s not October, it’s April. We started with skill development and weight training and then in the summer we had practice. That was the beginning of being able to perform here.

We had to be connected at both ends. We were a little bit sideways last year in some respects in that way. I always said we weren’t connected defensively, but we weren’t connected offensively, sometimes. I think you saw a team today that fought together and shared the ball. Why were we open? Why did we make three’s? Well, we were moving the ball. They were going to mix defenses. They played the 1-2-2 or the 1-2-1-1 or the 2-3 matchup and they played aggressively in man to man. That challenges you offensively to understand what to run if we are running sets or just trying to move the ball. They kind of force you to play basketball. That means spacing. That means one dribble and kick, or drive and kick, or when we are in the bonus we get to the free throw line and feed the post. I thought we were an unselfish group today and that was fun to see.

Q: What were your thoughts on Bol Bol?

McCAFFERY: He is a very unique talent that impacts the game in a lot of ways. You know he is going to do it defensively and he had a couple of blocks early in the game. I thought we did a better job of shot faking as the game went along. We tried to take it to him and get him in foul trouble. He is going to get stronger, but we tried to get a little physical with him. He is a competitor and he doesn’t back down. I have been impressed with him in that respect. He is a very gifted offensive player with a soft touch around the basket. If he gets it deep, it’s really hard to stop him.

Q: You will be facing UConn on Friday. How well do you know Dan Hurley?

McCAFFERY: I know Dan Hurley well, but I have not faced him before. I watched him play in high school at the White Eagle Gym. I know his dad and his brother. He’s a guy that I have tremendous respect for as a coach and player and as a person. He has really energized that program in a short period of time and I think everyone knew he would do that. It will be a great challenge. It’s a storied program with a great coach and we will have to be ready.

Q: You guys were able to break their press and it never really seemed to bother you tonight?

McCAFFERY: We had a couple of bad turnovers, but you are right. We were strong with it and I thought we could have looked down a little more, but they were swarming us. They were really coming after us and trying to turn us over. We went with more ball handlers at the end, probably the last seven minutes, and I think that was important. We also stepped up there and made our free throws. If they are going to be physical with you and foul you, if you are in the double bonus, you have to step up there and make them and we did.

Q: How much of the first game did you catch tonight?

McCAFFERY: I was locked in on this game. I watched part of it. Obviously the travel was a little difficult and it took us a while to get here. I was impressed with how hard they played. I thought they shared the ball and really competed. They made a bunch of three’s too because they were moving the ball and sharing the ball. You could tell that they were playing the game with a purpose.

Q: It’s early in the season, but this has been a good week for the Big Ten. At your meetings earlier this year with the other coaches, did you guys talk about returning this league to national prominence after only getting four teams in the NCAA Tournament last year?

McCAFFERY: We didn’t. I think each one of us in our league has an expectation of themselves to do exactly what you just said. We don’t have to talk about it. We are all trying to do, maybe what we didn’t do the previous year. If we do it individually, then collectively we will be better. I have been saying it, that maybe our league is a good, top to bottom, as it has been since I got into the league. There are so many good teams and good players. We have veteran teams with great coaches. It’s going to be exciting when you consider we are going to be playing 20 league games this year and it’s going to be a real challenge for all of us.