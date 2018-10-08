Connor McCaffery remembers the lowest moment from his freshmen year. After seemingly being on the road to recovery, the son of the Iowa head coach instead landed in the hospital late one night and his his season was officially over. Now in his second year with the Iowa basketball program, McCaffery his healthy and stronger than ever. He discusses his health issues last season, what he has learned trying to balance being a two sport athlete, and the players that have stood out to him in practice.

