McCaffery on his second half surge

Patrick McCaffery has a pretty forgettable first half. He scored four points and really didn't seem to be comfortable on either side of the floor. The second half was a different story as McCaffery scored several huge buckets as Iowa pulled out a massive win to advance to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.



Following the win, McCaffery discusses the Hawkeyes win, his strong performance in the second half, the big shot by Jordan Bohannon and his reaction to it, and what the locker room was like for the Iowa team after the win.

