HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on Iowa's NCAA selection

Q: Do you have any idea on the logistics for this week for your team, like practice and other things?

McCAFFERY: We do not.

Q: How do you keep the guys out of their heads this week with everything being about basketball?

McCAFFERY: It’s not all that different than what we have done since summer time. It’s all that we have done. I really don’t think it changes anything. We have been really locked in as a group. I have said that before to you guys and I am so proud of these guys for the sacrifices that they have made to remain together and committed to get to this point and we are thrilled to be here.

Q: Have you gotten a feel for what this is going to be like being in Indy or are there just so many unknowns about how this will work?

McCAFFERY: I think it will come together more when we know more about where we are playing and what time. Right now we have our Covid testing and we are in quarantine for a couple of days. But, like you said, we have already been in this hotel and eaten the food here. We have already basically been together since the summer time. These guys love each other and enjoy being around each other and at some point we will find out when we can practice and what time. Until then we will have meetings as we prepare to face Grand Canyon.

Q: You have coached in this tournament many times. What is the significance of getting a two seed?

McCAFFERY: Nothing. Nothing at all.

Q: Opposite direction, you coached a couple of 16 seeds in your time. What is Grand Canyon going to be feeling because you would probably have a very good sense of what you are up against?

McCAFFERY: I have as good of a sense as anybody. I spend most of my career as a 13-15. One year we were a 9 seed and beat Ohio State. We were a 13 and beat Vanderbilt, who was a 4. We were a 16 and lost. I will tell you this, every team that I have taken to the tournament was a good team with terrific players. Our guys are very well aware of the players in our league, but they are not as aware of the players in other conferences. What they have to do is be very respectful of any team that makes this tournament because they won their way here. This isn’t a lottery. You have to earn it and you are going to face an incredibly motivated, really talented, and very well coached team. With anything short of our best effort, we are going to have a hard time winning.

Everyone talks about upsets. The reason I answered the previous question the way I did is because I firmly believe there is no such thing as an upset in this tournament. You have to bring it, prepare, and compete, and play your very best in order to advance and that’s what we are going to do.

Q: I’m guessing in your time at Notre Dame you came across the Drew family. Did you recruit Bryce Drew at all when you were there?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, I recruited Bryce. I know Scott and Homer really well. He visited Notre Dame five or six times in his high school career, so I know the family extremely well. I really have a lot of respect for them. I remember when Homer was building that program, so I know we are going to face a really well prepared basketball team.

Q: It has to be challenging for a team that hasn’t faced Luka Garza. It would seem hard to replicate how he plays in practice. What kind of an edge does he give you know that these teams don’t have games against him?

McCAFFERY: Luka is a guy that is going to present problems to anyone on the schedule. He is immensely talented, fiercely competitive, and you have to focus a lot of your game plan on him. What we have seen him do this year is really complete the picture. The way he is passing the ball, moving the ball, and stretching the floor from three point range and how that opens things up for everyone else, also makes it difficult. They are going to be able to watch all of our games in the next couple of days and put together a game plan. They have some size so that will help as far as they are concerned.

Q: You always delegate the scouts. Who gets this one? Do you assign out VCU and Oregon? How do you decide that?

McCAFFERY: We have three assistants that are considered full-time assistant coaches and we assign one team to each of them. As soon as the first game is over, whoever won the other game, if you are lucky enough to advance, then that guy is ready to jump right in. Of course, that is a short prep. This one is not. The first round is not a short prep. You have plenty of time. If you win on Friday and have to play on Sunday, you have to be locked in and ready to go.

Q: About a month ago when you made some changes to the defense, you seemed to get them to buy in. What was the change that the players were able to do when you went more man and is that something that you think sparked your recent success?

McCAFFERY: I think the interesting thing was they really bought in. They were the one’s that felt like in order for us to get to where we needed to get to, we needed to play more man and we are ready to accept the challenge. We were relatively inconsistent. We were pretty good most of the time, but as you know, in this league that’s not good enough. They challenged themselves and we challenged them as coaches that we would play more man. You have direct responsibilities and you have blockout responsibilities. You can play an active zone where things are more defined and we had some success with our zone yesterday. You guys know we will always be a team that changes defenses, but it was the man to man that made a difference and it created more opportunities for us offensively.