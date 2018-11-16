Fran McCaffery Opening Statement

I just want to begin by apologizing to Coach Hurley and the UConn program for the dunk at the end. That’s not who we are. Ryan feels terrible about it. He grabbed me on the way over here and said “Coach, can you say something. I feel bad about it. I got confused about the time. I thought there was a time difference and I thought we were supposed to shoot.”

We should have dribbled it out. I have great respect for Danny, who I have known for a long time, and great respect for UConn, the program, and the people there.

I just want to get that out there. I apologized to their coaching staff after the game.

Q: What did you see from your defense in the last two games that you didn’t see last year?

McCAFFERY: I think we were locked in to what was necessary. Two different kinds of teams with different weapons. UConn is as good as it gets going off the dribble, especially when they go with four guards. The first thing you have to do is utilize intelligent shot selection. If you take bad shots or get your shot blocked, or you make crazy decisions…and we made a few that were live ball turnovers, they are typically layup’s.

It starts with intelligent offense at one end and then getting back and getting five players underneath the ball and kind of walling off whoever it is that brings it. If he’s coming 100 miles per hour and they get in the lane and do a really good job of sharing the ball. That’s why they made 12 three’s last night. They can penetrate and find people.

I think by being locked in to walling off, whether we were in man, zone, or in our zone press, we did a good job of that. We kind of kept them in front of us and it gave us a chance to contest and not give them too many open shots.

Oregon was a different animal in terms of Bol Bol, Pritchard, and some of their other guys that played really well while they were here.

I am just really excited and happy that our guys showed the maturity to lock in and stay connected. You have to be connected at both ends, but it is absolutely critical on the defensive end.

Q: How does it feel to get two big wins at The Garden and how do you feel about getting two good players coming in next year in Patrick, your son, and Joe Toussaint from the New York area?

McCAFFERY: Any time you come to the Big Apple and win a championship on this floor it is an unbelievable feeling and a tremendous accomplishment. We came here and lost in the finals of the NIT. I played in a holiday festival here and we were in the 2K Classic a few years ago.

You want to be able to hoist that trophy and to be able to watch your players celebrate in the locker room like they did. That is what it’s all about. You get a group of guys that commit to one another and work hard, you want to see them enjoy success from that hard work. I think Tyler Cook nailed it when he said we really are a together group.

As far as the recruiting class, I think we have two guys coming in that are tremendous. Most importantly, they are a tremendous fit. Joe (Toussaint) is from right here in the Bronx. He is bullet quick and tough as nails. He can get in the lane and create and is incredibly unselfish. He scores the ball, defends, fights, and I just love his competitive instincts. Patrick is 6-8 and long and versatile. He is really good defensively and really good on the glass. He is a creative scorer and shoots a high percentage and makes plays for his teammates. Those two guys are winners and will continue to help us win.

Q: Connor came in when Bohannon went out early and really settled things down. What’s his evolution as a player been like?

McCAFFERY: It has been an interesting journey for him because I anticipated him having a similar role last year. Initially he was going to redshirt in basketball and play baseball. Then we had a guy leave so he was going to play and then he got sick and had surgery.

I knew when he came back this year he would be really good. He is really smart, tough, and a gamer. He has always been a winner. He knows and understands what has to be done in this game. Every game is different and he gets that. He knows what he can and can’t do. He knows who he is playing against. He knows who we have and where they want the ball. I thought he did a great job of handling the pressure, which was really intense when they started running and jumping in the second half. He is good at finding people and he settles everybody down.

Q: In the last two games, your team took a lead and they extended it. What did you learn about your team as far as their maturity in the last two games?

McCAFFERY: You have to be able to do exactly what you said. If you get a lead, you have to be able to hold on to it. You know that UConn is going to make a run. They are just too good. We held them at bay from the three point line for a long time. We knew some of them were going to go in. Yeah we had some crazy turnovers, but you have to come back, take care of the ball, get to the free throw line, and make sure you are in the bonus. We were in the double bonus because they were so physical. Then you have to react to what they were doing because they changed how they were pressing and how they were coming after us. We probably tried to let the air out of it a little too early and turned down some shots we probably should have taken. But, you learn and grow and have to fight for this championship and I am really proud of that.