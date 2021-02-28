 HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the big win over the Buckeyes
McCaffery on the big win over the Buckeyes

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

Any time you can win a battle of two Top Ten teams, it's a significant victory. When it happens on your opponents home floor heading into the most important month for college basketball, it takes on added significance.

Fran McCaffery knew this was a huge game and his Iowa club bounced back from a disappointing defeat earlier this week to Michigan to go into Ohio State and emerge with a convincing victory of their own. Following the win, McCaffery discusses the defensive effort from his club, the play of Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon breaking the assist record, and much more.

