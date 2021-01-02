HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the gritty win over Rutgers

Winning on the road in the Big Ten in any year is challenging. With the depth of the conference this year, it;s even more challenging. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery said his Iowa team showed a lot of grit as they went to Rutgers and held on for a 77-75 victory on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, McCaffery discussed the play of his bench and how they were able to get Luka Garza going in the second half of the game.



OPENING STATEMENT

I want to begin by talking about a dear friend, Dave Rose, formerly the coach at BYU. He retired two years ago, a true gentleman and one of the great coaches in our game. He’s an unbelievable example for young coaches who want to get into the profession. He does everything the right way and is a terrific person. He had a stroke yesterday and my thoughts and prayers and our families thoughts and prayers are with the Rose family. His wife, is a dear friend to Margret. Any time you see something like this happen to someone in our business that you know is a terrific person, it just breaks your heart. We are praying for Dave in his rehabilitation. He has beaten cancer. He had a heart attack a year ago and he just keeps fighting because that’s who he is and we are all praying for him and thinking about his family right now.

Q: Where was this game won?

McCAFFERY: Quite simply it was won with grit. We beat a very very good basketball team. They are very well coached. They are quick and aggressive. We turned it over 15 times and gave up 16 offensive rebounds. Normally you lose those games. You just do.

There were a number of lead changes and we kept coming and they kept coming. I thought that the productivity that we got off the bench was really good. Obviously Keegan was great and Jack had seven rebounds in the first half. Patrick was terrific, Ahron Ulis was fabulous, and Tony Perkins was out there fighting and Joe T was really good until he got poked in the eye.

It was a game that doesn’t start the way you would have liked it to start. We got behind and Connor gets hurt. We have a little bit of foul trouble and we have to go to our bench on the road and those guys have to step up. I think it was our depth and our grit that enabled us to win.

Q: What did losing Connor do to your rotation and what can you say about Keegan Murray’s two clutch free throws late in the game?

McCAFFERY: Keegan was fabulous on both ends. To me the best play he made today was when Harper tried to take him and he blocked his pull-up jumper. He’s not a mistake guy. He made one mistake coming down the stretch and he was really disappointed in himself and I said, look, those things happen, JBo made one too and he’s a fifth year senior, you just play through it and overcome it. This is not a game where we expect you to be perfect.

To answer your other question, Connor goes out and C.J. got his second foul. So now have Keegan, Jack, Patrick, and Joe was not himself for one stretch there, so Tony and Ahron come in. Then Joe T gets poked in the eye and that puts Ahron back in which gives us the flexibility to move JBo to the two spot and I like moving him back and forth. We were moving Luka in and out and the big lineup was good and the smaller lineup was good. The bottom line is when you can play 11 guys and they are all contributing and you win a two point game, that says a lot about your team.

Q: You shut Mathis down pretty well in the second half after he scored well in the first half. Were there any adjustments you did with him and you also went man late in the game, how did that help you?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, we went man because the zone was really good for a while, but then it just wasn’t. So we went man and that was good and then we went back zone because that’s kind of what we do. We didn’t do anything special on Mathis. He’s a really good player and we have a ton of respect for him.

Q: You can say what you want about what you have seen from Ulis on the practice court, but this was his first time in a game of this magnitude. How was he able to step right in and your team didn’t lose a beat?

McCAFFERY: The thing about him is he has tremendous confidence in himself. He has good size and speed and he’s ready. You call his name and he’s ready. I had no hesitation putting him in and I have been wanting to play him more. I keep saying that to you guys and you guys are yeah, yeah, yeah, but until you see it now you know what I mean. I feel that way about those two guys and I feel the same way about Kris Murray. I would love to get him in there, but it’s just hard to play 12. Bottom line, it’s nice to look down the bench and know you have weapons like Ahron Ulis, Tony Perkins, Patrick McCaffery, Jack Nunge, Joe Toussaint, and Keegan Murray.

Q: They had Luka bottled up for most of the game. How did you get him going?

McCAFFERY: We started moving him around a little bit. We brought him out and then put him back. We did a better job with our ball movement as the game went on and that’s what you have to do. It’s not going to be simple because teams are going to double him, so you have to move it, move it, move it, and then move him and that’s what we did.

Q: You put Connor back in there late to inbound the ball. Was that just that you trust him to make the right play there?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, he’s the guy that does that. He doesn’t panic and he knows the situation and he knows where guys are supposed to go. He know what second cuts guys are going to make and he gets rid of the ball at the right time. It’s one of those things when you are coming down the stretch and teams are pressing, he’s the most important guy on the floor. I wasn’t going to put him back out there and then everyone was put Connor back in to inbounds the ball. That was all my staff and his teammates, put Connor in the game to inbounds the ball. I said are you ready and he said I can do it. I put him in there and he got the job done and got the ball to Weezy and got him fouled.

Q: How are Connor and Joe Toussaint?

McCAFFERY: Joe is going to be fine. His eye was red, but he was in good spirits and said he will be fine. Connor said he would be fine by Maryland. He couldn’t go back in. If we were playing in two or three days he couldn’t play. Five days from now he will be good to go, but we will go day by day.