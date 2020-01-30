Winning on the road in the Big Ten this year is extremely hard. Trying to do it without your best player on the floor for most of the first half makes it even harder. Following the loss to Maryland on Thursday evening, Fran McCaffery discussed how his team tried to weather the storm with Luka Gaza on the bench with foul trouble and the struggle his guards faced shooting the basketball.



Q: It seemed like you guys got through the first wave without Garza and then we got his fourth, they kind of separated from you. Was it just Maryland playing better or something more?

McCAFFERY: I think it was a little bit of both. They played well in that stretch and I give them credit for that. When they got in the bonus and we fouled, they made pretty much every one and I give them credit for that. We are a different team with Luka. When he’s out there the better we are. It kind of changes everything and others have to step up. I thought Cordell Pemsl had a really good game. It was great to see him have an opportunity and do some really good things.

Q: What did you tell the team when Luka was off the floor with foul problems? It’s been pretty rare for him to have foul issues this year.

McCAFFERY: Typically he is pretty good at staying vertical and staying out of foul trouble. He recognizes how important he is to our team and staying on the floor. He’s an aggressive guy and obviously sometimes it will happen. Kriener has been terrific all season long and I thought he would do ok and we kind of survived that first onslaught with him being out for such a long period of time. A lot of times I keep guys out with two and I debated it and put him back in and he got going a little bit and got a couple of buckets at the end of the half. I thought that was important for him and for us. Others had to step up. We had to go small for a little bit with Bakari in there and I thought he was solid. Then I had to rotate Conner, C.J., and both Joe’s.

Q: Last time you faced Maryland you picked up a dominant victory at home. What seemed to be different with them this time around?

McCAFFERY: They were really aggressive off the bounce, which they typically going to be, whether we were man or zone. They are a difficult team to guard and I thought they made good decisions when they penetrated and got people involved. When you play them you want to mark Cowan and Smith and they had 49. We didn’t do a good enough job on those two guys, so credit goes to them.

Q: What kind of problems does Anthony Cowan cause when he has a game like this tonight?

McCAFFERY: He is virtually impossible to keep in front of you. I think you have to be in the gaps and kind of collectively defend him. You have a shot if he’s missing jumpers. If he’s making jumpers, it’s really difficult. The thing about him is he finds people too. He will pitch it to the rim or skip it to the corner, so he’s creative that way. He plays like a veteran guy who has been through it and knows how to win.

Q: The starting guards were 12-39 tonight. What do you chalk that up to? Just an off night?

McCAFFERY: I thought they were up into us. I thought we had some really good looks. I don’t remember anything sticking out to me where we took bad shots. We moved it and moved it and got some clean looks at it. They made us work for it. I would have expected to shoot it better with the guys who were shooting, but they played with great energy.

Q: Do the two games with Maryland kind of sum up what the Big Ten is like this year, you got a dominate win at home and they got a dominant win at home.

McCAFFERY: Typically you are going to shoot it better at home. That is clearly the case. They shot it better here and didn’t shoot it well there and vice versa. It’s a little different when you have the home crowd behind you. Other than that it was kind of what you would expect. You go on the road and play a good team, you have to play better than we played.

Q: From top to bottom, is the league the strongest you have seen?

McCAFFERY: No question. I said that before the season and a lot of people are saying, well coaches are just saying that kind of stuff to pump up the conference, but I meant it. Every team has really good players. Every team has a really good home atmosphere. You have to really play well on the road. You have to take care of the ball, shoot a good percentage, rebound the ball, pay attention to the other team’s best players, and it’s really hard to do. It’s being proven that it’s really hard to do. I think as a result, our conference will get multiple teams into the tournament and deservedly so.