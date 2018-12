After a pretty decent start to the game, Iowa once again struggled at Michigan State and the Spartans pulled away near halftime and then put their foot on the gas early in the second half on their way to a 90-68 loss for the Hawkeyes. Following the loss, Fran McCaffery discussed where the game went wrong, the issue with turnovers in the second half, and he updates the health of Joe Wieskamp, who rolled his ankle in the second half.