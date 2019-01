The Hawkeyes got off to a pretty good start at Purdue, but the wheels came off in the second ten minutes of the first half that led to a double digit deficit at halftime. Following the loss, Head Coach Fran McCaffery discussed what was going wrong defensively in the second part of the first half, his decision to sit Tyler Cook at the end of the first half, and he discusses the decision not to play Luka Garza in the game.