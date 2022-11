A season opener can always be a little tricky, but it wasn't for the Hawkeyes on Monday evening. Fran McCaffery was proud of the way his team shared the basketball on the offensive end and played defense in an easy 89-58 victory.



Following the win, McCaffery discussed the play of Tony Perkins, the solid contributions of Filip Rebraca, and the way the team shared the basketball in the win over Bethune Cookman.