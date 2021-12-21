McCaffery on the victory

Fran McCaffery was proud of the way his Iowa club kept their composure in the first half after a scrap for a loose ball occurred that resulted in a player from SE Louisiana being disqualified from the game.



From there, Iowa came out strong to start the second half and put away the visitors on Tuesday night. Following the game, McCaffery discussed the way his team kept their composure in what could have turned into an ugly situation, the health of Josh Ogundele, and the confidence he has in Payton Sandfort and his shooting.

