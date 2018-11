Fran McCaffery knew he team would be pushed on Sunday afternoon by a long, athletic, and pressing UW-Green Bay squad. He also knew his team had an edge in the post and did their best to use that to their advantage. The foul line ended up being where the game was won on Sunday afternoon and it also helped that he got some steady play off his bench from Nicholas Baer and Connor McCaffery. He discusses the bench help, the play in the post, and much more.