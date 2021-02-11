HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the victory over the Scarlet Knights

It's never easy to beat Rutgers.



Fran McCaffery knows this and his team was reminded about it again on Wednesday as Iowa got by the Scarlet Knights. Following the victory, McCaffery discusses getting Rutgers starting center in foul trouble, unselfish play, and getting players to play with confidence.



Q: How important was it to get the two early fouls on Johnson?

McCAFFERY: I have said this before, he is not only one of the better bigs in our league, but in the country. He’s the type of guy that can not only impact the game, he can dominated it. We went at him and he had two fouls and the score was 0-0. I am sure that’s not what he wanted, but he’s a really good player and he will come back.

Q: After Harper made the long two pointer and there was a timeout, Wieskamp hit a three. Was that a drawn up play and how big of a play was that in the game?

McCAFFERY: It was more of a drawn up action that featured him. We did that because he had it going and we wanted to ride him. He’s playing with confidence and our guys had confidence in him. The guys were bringing it to him and that was the idea there.

Q: Fredrick comes off the court in the first half and goes to the training room and you sit here and wonder if he’s coming back. He comes out in the second half and has three really assists to Luka and I’m sure did other things as well. What did he do for you tonight?

McCAFFERY: I think your observation is correct. He’s a guy that understands how to play. He understands situations and he impacts the game in a number of ways. He doesn’t have to score because he’s a terrific passer and a really good defender and athlete. He’s a tough kid and this was a real physical game, as you saw, so you need some tough guys out there.

I’m really proud of him and how he has persevered through some difficult pain. He said he felt pretty good after the game, so that’s good news.

Q: How nice was it for you to have your main leaders step up to end the stretch you have been going through?

McCAFFERY: it was huge and it was what you hope will happen, but when you are talking about Garza, Wieskamp, and Bohannon it’s what you expect to happen and those guys have been playing pretty good. Even though we lost some games, for the most part they are putting up numbers. It wasn’t like we were getting blown out. We lost to some pretty good teams and were in a position to win. That’s what this league is and it’s not changing any time soon.

Q: You faced a good defensive team and you were able to get 20 assists on 26 baskets. How important was it to run good offense against a team like this?

McCAFFERY: I think we did run good offense and at times it looked like we were a little discombobulated because of the way they defense. With them the X is on the O and they are going to be in your space and challenging the next pass, so you have to keep your dribble a little longer and it doesn’t look as smooth. You have to drive into other areas and keep things alive and it doesn’t look clean. What we still did was move it side to side and in and out and got the ball to the right people.

Q: Listened to Jordan’s podcast, and Patrick was on there. He was pretty hard on himself after the last game. What did you think of Patrick’s performance?

McCAFFERY: The thing about the Indiana game and what I tried to tell him, he missed five shots and he thought he played terrible. He didn’t play terrible. He made great plays to the basket. He took good shots. He didn’t make a ton of mistakes and he has some assists and rebounds. What happened was in the game before we had like 39 bench points and in that one we hardly had any. So what happens is everyone on the bench puts the blame on themselves. You are going to miss shots, but just take good shots and keep being aggressive. He was aggressive tonight. He took two three’s and made one. He made a big hoop in the lane when they were making a little bit of a run. I thought defensively he was good and he was active. I wanted to leave him out there a couple of times, but he got a little tired because it was an up and down game and he sprints. Not only with Patrick, but when I talk with anyone on the team, I don’t let them get down on themselves unless they are making one mistakes after another, like taking bad shots or driving into packs of people. If you are being rock solid and some shots down fall, you know me, I am going to tell him to keep shooting and keep being aggressive. That’s what he needs to do and what we want them to do.

Q: Keegan Murray has ten points and six rebounds. Four of those rebounds on the offensive end and you end up with 21 second chance points. How important is he to getting those second chance points?

McCAFFERY: Absolutely crucial on so many different level, especially when Luka is shooting. He doesn’t miss much, but we need it from our four man and our three man on the glass. Nunge has three. Keegan had four and Luka too and Tony had one. You need other guys in there. He just has a versatility about him that our team really needs. I thought one of the biggest hoops of the game was on an out of bounds play with a short clock. We got it in and didn’t have much going. He made a move and got cut off. He didn’s charge or spit it up. He didn’t try to make a goofy pass with three seconds left on the clock. He just raised up and made a little floater over top of a really good 6-7 defender in McConnell. That was a big time play right here.

Q: Looking ahead, the games keep coming fast. You have a game on Saturday. What are the most important things you need to do to get your team right for Saturday afternoon?

McCAFFERY: I think most important we just played them so you don’t have to dive in too deep into the game plan. They know the personnel and they know Michigan State and they know us. We know they are going to be physical on defense and we are going to have to play a lot like we did tonight. We have to move it, share it, and compete and do the things we know we do well.