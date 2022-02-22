McCaffery on the victory over the Spartans

Fran McCaffery thought his team came out of the halftime break a little on the casual side. So after four points by Michigan State, he called a quick timeout and tried to light a fire under his team.



It worked as Iowa went on to build a thirty point lead on their way to an 86-60 rout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the victory, McCaffery talked about the improved rebounding from his team in recent weeks, the play of his guards and their willingness to be comfortable in their roles, and the impressive crowd support from the fans tonight as Iowa honored legendary players, including Roy Marble and Luka Garza.

