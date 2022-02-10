McCaffery on the win over Maryland

After missing the Hawkeyes last game due to Covid-19 protocols, Fran McCaffery was back on the bench on Thursday night helping guide the Iowa basketball team to a one-sided victory over Maryland.



Following the victory over the Terps, McCaffery discussed how proud he was of his assistant coaches and the players for how the prepared and performed while he was sidelined. He also talked about the record setting performance by Jordan Bohannon, who knocked down ten three point field goals in the game.



(Our thanks to the Maryland Rivals site for the video from the press conference)

