McCaffery on the win over Michigan

Every college basketball coach wants their team playing their best heading into the month of March and that's exactly what's happening for Fran McCaffery and his Iowa team. The Hawkeyes have now won eight of their last nine, including five in a row by double figures in conference play.



Following the victory, McCaffery spoke about the contributions from the Murray twins, including Keegan getting off to a strong start and Kris having a strong first half and staying out of foul trouble. He also discussed how the Hawkeyes responded to every push from Michigan in the second half, including a key steal by Connor McCaffery and the continued strong play from Tony Perkins.

