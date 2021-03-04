HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the win over Nebraska

Fran McCaffery was certainly concerned coming into Thursday's game, facing a very game Nebraska team that was coming off a one-sided win earlier in the week over Rutgers. McCaffery's Hawkeyes answered the call and then some, with a 22 point lead at the break and eventually a 102-61 victory over Cornhuskers.



Following the victory, McCaffery discussed the play of Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery, getting after his bench during a timeout, and he gave us a health update on guard C.J. Fredrick.

