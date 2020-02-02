With about eight minutes left in the game, Fran McCaffery felt like his team needed a boost on the defensive end of the floor. He gave his team that boost verbally during a timeout and the rest of the way the Iowa head coach felt his team performed very well, leading to a 72-65 win over the Fighting Illini. Following the win, McCaffery discussed what he told the team, what happened at the end of the game between himself and the Illini assistant coaches, and the continued outstanding play from Luka Garza.

