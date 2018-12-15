Fran McCaffery has been preaching defense to his Hawkeye team and they are clearly listening. Iowa limited Northern Iowa to just 18 points in the first half on their way to a 77-54 victory in the Big Four Classic in Des Moines. Following the win, McCaffery discussed the defensive effort from Iowa, particularly Jordan Bohannon against Panther star guard A.J. Green. He also discusses the focus on getting the ball down low to Tyler Cook and Luka Garza and how that was very effective against the Panthers.

