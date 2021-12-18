McCaffery on the win over Utah State

After nine days off following three straight losses, Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes came out and played their best game of the season in what turned out to be a one-sided win over a very good Utah State team. McCaffery discusses the last nine day break, the improved rebounding, and the team sharing the basketball.



Q: What did you guys do the last nine days?

McCAFFERY: Not that much different than we always do. We played a game and lost. We watched the film. If anything it was about us getting healthy because we had some people banged up. Then we had finals and I think people forget that they are actually taking classes. So we practiced when we could and got shots up. We locked into our game plan for this team and I thought we played pretty well.

Q: Did you see better attention to detail in rebounding?

McCAFFERY: I think we were locked in. I think you are right. It has to be consistent. I think it has to be consistency and effort on both ends. Utah State does a good job and they run really good stuff and they can dribble, pass, and shoot a three. They are a hard team to guard and if you are not connected then they are going to carve you up. I think our guys understood that. We shot it better than we did against Iowa State. I thought we played really well against a really good team. I watched all their games in the last eight or nine days and they have played a difficult schedule. They beat Oklahoma and some other really good teams. They have also had help from a lot of different guys. Bean is special. He didn’t play well tonight, but on film he is as good as anyone that we have seen and his numbers suggest that. I have a lot of respect for their players and it took a lot of effort to beat that team.

Q: In the first ten minutes they had assists on like 13 baskets and they you slowed them down.

McCAFFERY: For a team that has that many weapons they are really unselfish. They move it. They space you. They drive and kick it and I thought we have a good vision on both and staying down on shot fakes. Then we held them to one shot most of the time and I thought that was critical.

Q: What is the potential of this team if you have both Murray’s going like they were?

McCAFFERY: I think the potential of this team is that we have multiple guys that can be effective. They were both really good tonight, as were a number of other players. I thought Toussaint was good tonight. I thought Ulis was really good in the second half. I thought Patrick played well tonight and Connor played his role effectively and helped defensively. I thought Perkins played well tonight, even though he didn’t really score, he was impactful.

There was one stretch where we got some pokes, steals, and we got on the glass and we had great opportunities in transition to find people. Look at Keegan Murray, he drew ten fouls tonight. He was scoring from a variety of different spots on the floor and he is really playing at a very high level.

Q: You had nine guys with assists tonight. They don’t mind giving the ball up to each other or to Keegan.

McCAFFERY: No they don’t. That’s how we were with Luka or even Tyler Cook. We have always been unselfish and as a coach I point that out to them because I am really proud of that fact.

Q: How did you balloon the lead just before the under eight timeout in the second half?

McCAFFERY: I thought in that stretch we got some deflections. Patrick got a steal there. Ahron Ulis got a steal there after he drove and missed. Those kind of plays make a difference. It went to 20 real quick there and that’s the difference instead it going to single digits.

Q: Were you trying to get the technical in the first half?

McCAFFERY: I wasn’t trying to get the T. There have been times where I have tired. I saw the record one time when John Chaney got T’d up eight seconds into the game once. I wasn’t trying to get one there, but I did want everyone to know that the flopping has to stop. We can’t have the flopping impact that game in a way that it could change the outcome. If you want to take a charge then fine. But, if it happens more than once then I will take issue with it.