For the fourth time in his tenure at Iowa, Fran McCaffery has the Hawkeyes back in the NCAA Tournament. After receiving the news that his Iowa team will be playing Cincinnati on Friday in Columbus, OH, McCaffery spoke to the media about what he knows about the Bearcats, his friendship with their head coach, and his teams reaction to being in the NCAA Tournament and how he approaches it with so many players in the Big Dance for the first time.