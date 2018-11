Fran McCaffery felt his team needed to face someone else and they did on Sunday in an exhibition game. The competition didn't prove to be too daunting as Iowa pulled away to a 103-46 victory over Guilford. Following the victory, McCaffery spoke to the media about what he saw from his team, Tyler Cook's stat stuffing performance, and the status of Jordan Bohannon for next week along with C.J. Fredrick announcing he would be redshirting.