McCaffery talks exhibition win

Fran McCaffery was looking to jump start his second unit, so in the second half he started his second five and got the results he was looking for. Iowa went on a 30-2 run to open the second half and blew open an already one-sided game. From there the Hawkeyes cruised to a 99-47 exhibition victory over Slippery Rock on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

McCaffery talks about the decision to start the reserves in the second half, the fast start out of the gate in the first half, the leadership of Connor McCaffery, and the shooting of Payton Sandfort.

