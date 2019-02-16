In all his years of coaching, Fran McCaffery has never had a team pull off back to back wins like his Iowa team just accomplished in the last week. The Iowa head coach discusses his "Tap Play" that resulted in a game winning three pointer, what they were looking for on the play, and what it says about his team that they have been able to go on the road in the Big Ten and win again.



Q: Fran, did you draw it up that way?

McCAFFERY: I would say sort of. The most important guy in that situation is the inbounder. He has to be able to get it down the floor. You have a catch and pass. I have all my shooters on the floor. He’s throwing it to four shooters. It was great that we had a three, but we didn’t have to have a three. It can either be a catch and a pass or a tip. They were up and I thought they were aggressively trying to attack the ball, which I think you want to do defensively.

Nicholas really went after it. His job is to go get it or tip it and obviously tip it towards our basket. Once he tips it the clock starts so you don’t have a lot of time. You have to have the presence of mind to get it and shoot it and Joe did that.

Q: Were you surprised they did not put a defender on the inbounds pass?

McCAFFERY: Well, no, not really. They put two guys on Bohannon. You would have to ask Steve, but knowing the shots that Bohannon had made this year, if he was going to lose it wasn’t going to be because Bohannon made one.

Q: What’s your philosophy on guarding the inbounds play in a situation like that?

McCAFFERY: I always do it. The problem you run into sometimes is they will run a guy down there and try to take a charge on you and you don’t end up with a guy in front of the ball anyway. I like to do it. I have a guy in Ryan Kriener who has a 7-3 wing span, so typically I would put him there.

Q: To be able to pull out this win after Baker hits the three pointer and the crowd is really into it, what does it say about your team?

McCAFFERY: It says a lot. This is a really good team that we just beat. Steve has done a fabulous job building this program. They compete. They came out ready and they jumped us. They turned us over 10 times in the first half. I am proud of my guys because they didn’t let it get away from us. It was 28-22 and we made a little run at the end of the half. Isaiah made some huge plays. We had a chance at the end to get a little more separation, but they got some critical stops. They made some shots and Geo has done that a lot. We kind of felt like he was going to be the guy to shoot the ball, so we switched out on him. I thought Tyler did a good job. You don’t want to foul him and I have a 6-9 guy contesting a jump shot. You give the kid credit, he nailed it.

Q: What do you say to your team after that shot goes in? You have just over three seconds…

McCAFFERY: You still have a chance to win and you have to make sure you have the right people on the floor and they understand the framework of what we are trying to do. Contrary to what a lot of people think, we diagram these things and it goes to perfection. It never goes to perfection. There are multiple options in a situation like that and you hope that one of them works. Same thing happened in the last game. There were multiple options and Bohannon hits the three. This time Joe hits the three. It’s terrific for our team. It hurts if you are the other team. If you have smart kids with character and you give them some framework they will execute and at least you will have a chance.

Q: Have you ever been part of back to back games that were this dramatic?

McCAFFERY: No.

Q: What does it say about your team?

McCAFFERY: It’s very rewarding as a coach to see your players celebrate multiple times this year. We won a championship in New York. We won tough road games and had jubilant locker room celebrations. J Bo hit big shots at Penn State. He hit two big shots at Indiana. He hit three of them in the Northwestern game and today he carried us down the stretch today and then Joe hits the big one. You are thrilled for your guys that they are competing, staying together, staying connected, and overcoming a couple of guys who had some off games. Last year when we had a couple of guys who had off games, we couldn’t win. Now we can and it’s great to see. Trying to win on the road in this league is so difficult

Q: Did that last play have a name?

McCAFFERY: It’s called the tap play…really creative. (laugh)