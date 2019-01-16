HawkeyeReport.com

For the second straight road game the Hawkeyes were without leading scorer Tyler Cook. Once again, that didn't matter as Iowa went on the road, this time to Penn State, and came home with a victory. Following the road win, Fran McCaffery discussed the Hawkeyes play in the second half of the game, the big shot by Jordan Bohannon in the final minute, and he updates Tyler Cook's status for Sunday's game against Illinois.



Q: What did you view as the difference down the stretch? Seemed like you guys got a boost after the technical on Garza?

McCAFFERY: Coming down the stretch there were a lot of things that I think that were kind of unique to this game. Garza was great. Bohannon makes a big shot. You have to give Penn State credit. We were up seven with three something left and they score eight straight. Josh Reaves makes two unbelievable plays and they took the lead back. After they gave up the lead, they took it back. You have to give that team credit for how they fought in that situation and then how we maintained our composure and got the lead back and then got the stops that we needed.

Q: What did you think of your team’s defensive effort, especially against Stevens. He’s averaging 18 a game and goes 4-18 from the field tonight.

McCAFFERY: The reality is any team that comes in here to play, they are going to focus on Stevens with the way he’s been playing and the amount of shots he takes. He isn’t shooting it as well from three as he was last year and he is still playing at a high level. We doubled him and tried to make him get rid of it rather than worry about whether he was going to make or miss a shot. A lot of people will do that against him. You kind of know where he’s going to be, maybe a little bit more than last year. He’s going to be at the free throw line, on the elbow, or on the block. You aren’t worried about him as much out at that three point line. Except he will drive it from there and then you have to be in the gaps. He was the focal point of our defensive game plan. He did miss some shots that he normally makes, especially in the zone where he is usually pretty consistent shooting from the free throw line with his jumper and he didn’t make them tonight.

Q: It seemed like you played zone tonight early on and then switched to man. Was there a reason for that?

McCAFFERY: We played mostly man in the first half and mostly zone in the second half. Our man in the first half wasn’t very good. Give them credit. They were pushing it and moving it, but we weren’t locked in to the game plan in some areas in the first half. At the start of the second half they were executing pretty well against our man to man, so we went to the zone. We got five straight stops when we took the lead and then they scored twice. Then we got out of it and went back to the man and then back to the zone and got the lead back primarily so they would use more clock.

Q: When Bohannon pulls up with 15 seconds on the shot clock late in the game, I assume that’s still a good shot for him?

McCAFFERY: It was a good shot because he took it.

Q: You trust him in those situations.

McCAFFERY: I would have been surprised if he didn’t shoot it. Yeah, it was great coaching. (laugh)

Q: What went into Cook’s decision not to play?

McCAFFERY: He wasn’t ready. He is close. He tried yesterday and he tried today. With sprained ankles, you can run, but you can’t cut and he had no explosion. To his credit, he realized he wouldn’t have helped us if he’s out there laboring. He is going to be diligent with his rehab so he can get ready for Sunday.

Q: So you think he will be ready on Sunday?

McCAFFERY: Well, that is the plan. We will see. You never know with sprained ankles. Sometimes it takes a little longer than you think and sometimes you are back quicker than you think. You just go day by day.

Q: Wieskamp seemed to struggle a little bit early and you stuck with him.

McCAFFERY: I challenged him at halftime. He didn’t play great in the first half. He knows that. I didn’t have to tell him. You saw it. He broke down defensively and made some mistakes that are somewhat common for a freshman. He has a high expectation for himself and I have a high expectation for him not to make those mistakes. To Penn State’s credit they took advantage of those mistakes. Sometimes you get by with it, but they didn’t let him get by with it. I challenged him at halftime to be who he is and make an impact on the game and he was great. He was attacking the rim, rebounding the ball, and playing defense. He was special, like he usually is.

Q: Moss was 4-4 from three and did not play in the last 15 minutes. Did you just feel comfortable with Connor and Jordan out there?

McCAFFERY: We had that team out there that went on the 17-4 run and I kind of stuck with that group. In fairness to him, I probably should have gone back to him at some point. He bailed us out in the first half. When we couldn’t score in that one stretch, he went 4-4. I probably should have put him back, but when you have a team that goes on a 17-4 run and gets you the lead, you are on the road, and we are clicking offensively, and getting consecutive stops, I typically won’t make a move there.

Q: What do you think the margin for error is in this league and how do you get guys to play well in those situations where one or two mistakes might be the difference in a game?

McCAFFERY: To answer the first part, the margin for error is very small every night. You can’t relax against anyone at home or on the road. Every team has a great coach and really good players. You get behind, you think, ok, we will get back in it. They got behind, they were confident they would get back in it. That is kind of the way things go. It’s rare to see someone pull away and bury them. It’s just hard to do that. You just work on what the game plan is defensively and just stick to it. If we have to make adjustments, then can we make adjustments and get a unit out there that’s able to execute. We work on situations in practice where you are shooting free throws under pressure. You run set plays that you try to execute under pressure, whether it might be a team that is pressing you or zoning you. They tend to trap ball screens and blitz dribblers late and we handled that and got to the free throw line. You have to be ready for that kind of stuff because one play like that can determine who wins and who loses.